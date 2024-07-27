First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 672,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

