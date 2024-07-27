First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

