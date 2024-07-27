First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 744,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.