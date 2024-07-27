First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $29.88. 17,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $30.34.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.