First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $29.88. 17,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,601 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 11.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

