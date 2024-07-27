First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FWRG stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

