First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
FWRG stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $25.98.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.
