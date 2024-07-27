Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 318,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 424,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Fitell Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

Fitell Company Profile

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

