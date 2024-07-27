Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) PT Raised to $34.00 at DA Davidson

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $30.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 172,507 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 92,260 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 149,424 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

