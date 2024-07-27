Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL remained flat at $27.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

