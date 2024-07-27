Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4-26.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

