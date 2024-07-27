FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Shares Down 0.9%

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.75. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.
