Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.33.

NYSE FND opened at $96.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

