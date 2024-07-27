Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This is a positive change from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

