Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after buying an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,504,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

