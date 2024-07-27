Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Trading Up 0.1%

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 47,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,997,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,078,000 after buying an additional 654,847 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 135,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

