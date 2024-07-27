Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 230 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $171.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

