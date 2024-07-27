Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. 1,396,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,488. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $222,492. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

