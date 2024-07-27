Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 24,084 Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Orange stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 296,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

ORAN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

