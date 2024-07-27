Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 4,600 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. 528,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $44.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

