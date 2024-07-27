Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 582,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

