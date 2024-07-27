FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.79

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.79 and traded as high as $30.88. FRP shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 28,964 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in FRP by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FRP by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

