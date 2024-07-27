FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FIP opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.32. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.19%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 1,403,628 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 164,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.