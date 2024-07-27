G999 (G999) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.60

G999 (G999) traded 108.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 104.9% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $15.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00042421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000619 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

