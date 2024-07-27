Gala Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $867.21 million and approximately $55.40 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,006,788,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,904,463,896 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

