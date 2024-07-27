Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 680 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272,918 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,481,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 1,431,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

