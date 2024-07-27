Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intevac were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intevac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Intevac Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,944. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Intevac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.