Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 77,835 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,835 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.80% of Spectrum Brands worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 432,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,698. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

