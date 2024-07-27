Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 102,700 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of Triumph Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,542,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 628,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,493. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

