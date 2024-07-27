Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $201.99. 5,384,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,019. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

