Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,276 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.12% of FOX worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FOX by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FOX by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FOX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 626,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,299. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

