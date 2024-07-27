Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.71 Million Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,676,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,037,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 347,076 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 890,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,604,056.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,604,056.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline acquired 8,212 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 223,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 588.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

