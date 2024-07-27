Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.31 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CHD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.38. 1,273,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

