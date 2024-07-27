Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,607,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,945,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,004. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

