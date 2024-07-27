Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.02. 375,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,359. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.