Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.36% of Associated Capital Group worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. 1,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $717.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

