Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 13,100 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $22,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.76. 359,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $948.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

