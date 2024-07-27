Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 812,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 487,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after buying an additional 485,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Shares of TKO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $113.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

