Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 21,390 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. 14,553,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,074. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

