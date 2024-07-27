Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 400 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 189,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in M&T Bank by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after buying an additional 155,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $495,121.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,285,139 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $174.90. 980,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,592. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

