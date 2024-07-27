Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 544,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 842,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 268,820 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 362,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,828 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $51,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HPE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,543. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

