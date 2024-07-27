GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.00

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 7337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 25.81%.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.