GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
GeneDx Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:WGS traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $33.53. 499,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx
Insider Activity at GeneDx
In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $74,908.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,048.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 356,505 shares worth $11,032,829. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.