General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics updated its FY24 guidance to $14.40-14.50 EPS.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %
GD traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.40. 1,079,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,075. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $20,209,317. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
