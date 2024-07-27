General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 668,872 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 177,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in General Motors by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,411,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,026,488. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

