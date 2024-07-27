Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $130,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 692,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
