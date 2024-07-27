GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $41.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $37.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.