Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Global Net Lease worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 34,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.6 %

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 1,099,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $1,078,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.