Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $253.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.93. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 372,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 194,768 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

