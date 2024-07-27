Got Guaranteed Trading Up 6.7% This Week (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $8,990.59 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

"[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)"

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

