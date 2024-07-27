Graco (NYSE:GGG) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. Graco has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Graco by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

