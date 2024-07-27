Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Up 351.2% in July

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 351.2% from the June 30th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $32.96. 65,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,206. Graham has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.31 million, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GHM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graham by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

